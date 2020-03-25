Citigroup Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$0.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.13.

TSE:PD remained flat at $C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,636,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,591. The company has a market cap of $112.75 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

