City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CMHY traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.89). The company had a trading volume of 233,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,389. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.43. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.62).

About City Merchants High Yield Trust

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

