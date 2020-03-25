City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Director Buys $80,100.00 in Stock

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,655.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CIO remained flat at $$7.21 during trading on Wednesday. 689,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. City Office REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIO. B. Riley reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 894.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in City Office REIT by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after buying an additional 480,050 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

