City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Tylee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 1,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

