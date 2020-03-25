Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. Clipper Realty also posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

