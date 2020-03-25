CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,712.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $880,466.66 and approximately $17,712.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003700 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,416,033 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

