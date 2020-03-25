Cloudbric (CLB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $694,570.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $1.57 million and $694,570.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 159.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,922,786 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.