Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $22.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 2,660,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of -30.08. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,711.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock worth $47,702,433.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $60,419,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

