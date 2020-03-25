CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,763 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 9.99% of CME Group worth $7,184,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.93. 827,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

