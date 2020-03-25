CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. 3,504,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,372. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

