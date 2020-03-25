CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2,447.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

