Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,050 ($40.12). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,687.22 ($35.35).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,875.50 ($24.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,410.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,527.51. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Insiders have acquired 564 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,820 in the last quarter.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

