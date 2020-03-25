Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 193,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. 4,920,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

