Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

