Coinlancer (CL) Price Up 392.4% This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $144,870.67 and approximately $277.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 392.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.13 or 0.04185059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.