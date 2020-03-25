Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,529,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 951.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

