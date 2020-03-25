Colony Group LLC Buys 2,360 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.