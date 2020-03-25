Colony Group LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,561,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,061,000 after purchasing an additional 846,390 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 5,987,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,414,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

