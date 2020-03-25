Colony Group LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,799,000 after buying an additional 199,540 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after buying an additional 776,739 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. 801,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,409. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

