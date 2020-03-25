Colony Group LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,054,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Target by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $8.06 on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. 1,041,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,400. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

