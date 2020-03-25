Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,843 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $63,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $60.73. 136,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

