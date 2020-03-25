ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $837.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,923,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 11,882,005,819 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

