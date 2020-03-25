Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ESGN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

