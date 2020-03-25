Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ESGS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

