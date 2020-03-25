Columbus McKinnon Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 176,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.