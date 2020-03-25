Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $417,608,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,756,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $487,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,290,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

