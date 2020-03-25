Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,828,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,686,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.