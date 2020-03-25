Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Comerica worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comerica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 166,843 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $69,063,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Comerica by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,570,000 after acquiring an additional 299,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 3,181,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Comerica from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.