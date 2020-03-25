Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Community Bank System stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.