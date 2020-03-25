Comparing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NYSE:UBOH)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Bank System and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Bank System pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and United Bancshares Inc. OH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 27.43% 9.70% 1.58% United Bancshares Inc. OH 20.17% 11.90% 1.23%

Risk and Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.53 $169.06 million $3.29 16.36 United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.01 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Summary

Community Bank System beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

