Comparing Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) & BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIOLINERX LTD/S and Jaguar Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A N/A -$25.45 million ($2.55) -0.47 Jaguar Health $4.42 million 5.56 -$32.15 million ($158.74) 0.00

BIOLINERX LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Health. BIOLINERX LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BIOLINERX LTD/S and Jaguar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLINERX LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jaguar Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

BIOLINERX LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 983.33%. Jaguar Health has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.16%. Given BIOLINERX LTD/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BIOLINERX LTD/S is more favorable than Jaguar Health.

Volatility and Risk

BIOLINERX LTD/S has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLINERX LTD/S and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A -63.52% -42.35% Jaguar Health -771.25% -675.03% -94.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Jaguar Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIOLINERX LTD/S beats Jaguar Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates for pre-clinical projects of BL-1220 and BL-1230; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Modi'in, Israel.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Its human health product pipelines include Mytesi, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, and irritable bowel syndrome – diarrhea predominant diseases; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for multiple indications, including cholera. The company's animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of various forms of diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia is Jaguar's non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, the company's products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

