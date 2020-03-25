Comparing Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jaguar Mining and Minco Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining -19.95% -8.21% -4.79% Minco Capital N/A 12.70% 12.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Minco Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $94.92 million 1.07 -$15.97 million N/A N/A Minco Capital N/A N/A -$4.94 million N/A N/A

Minco Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minco Capital beats Jaguar Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

