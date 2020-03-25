Comparing Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (NASDAQ:UBSFY)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -14.27% -11.56% -3.88% UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Splunk and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 1 5 26 0 2.78 UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 2 7 0 2.78

Splunk currently has a consensus price target of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Splunk and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.36 billion 8.07 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -84.75 UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.87 $115.78 million $0.65 21.08

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Splunk beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

