Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Compass Diversified worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 55,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $866,829.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 221,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.39. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

