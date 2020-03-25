Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 456,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

