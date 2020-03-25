Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0474

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. Conceal has a market cap of $323,892.09 and approximately $58,576.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.01010615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00179647 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00084268 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 934.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,798,887 coins and its circulating supply is 6,835,872 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.