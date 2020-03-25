Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Concho Resources worth $53,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,001.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 243,715 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Concho Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 153,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 2,351,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

