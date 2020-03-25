Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Director Purchases $10,530.00 in Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Director John M. Piecuch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,530.00.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 76,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,704. The stock has a market cap of $206.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.