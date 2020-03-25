ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 213,529 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

