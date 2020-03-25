CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

CCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCR. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCR opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

