Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $298,802,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. 3,122,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.