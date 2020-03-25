Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.35.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

