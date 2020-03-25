ContentBox Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Huobi, CPDAX and DDEX. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $18,697.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005613 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy, CPDAX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

