Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.59 ($127.43).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR:CON traded up €1.21 ($1.41) on Wednesday, reaching €67.02 ($77.93). 937,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is €91.19 and its 200-day moving average is €111.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Continental has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.