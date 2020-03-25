Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,774. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

