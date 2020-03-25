Contrasting BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) and Its Competitors

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ: BWAY) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BRAINSWAY LTD/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors 1150 3651 6036 350 2.50

BRAINSWAY LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.56%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 44.93%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million N/A -13.20 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors $1.42 billion $151.26 million -45.74

BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -51.42% -28.52% BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors -553.08% -106.59% -23.10%

Summary

BRAINSWAY LTD/S beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

