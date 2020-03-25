Contrasting Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northfield Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.41%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Northfield Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 22.36% 5.71% 0.82% Waterstone Financial 17.06% 9.25% 1.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 2.89 $40.24 million $0.78 13.54 Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 1.71 $35.90 million $1.37 9.79

Northfield Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterstone Financial. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Northfield Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

