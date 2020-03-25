Contrasting Sonim Technologies (SONM) & Its Rivals

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sonim Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

46.5% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonim Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million -$25.83 million -0.80 Sonim Technologies Competitors $1.07 billion -$9.24 million -28.15

Sonim Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sonim Technologies. Sonim Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -23.56% -100.81% -29.91% Sonim Technologies Competitors -102.34% -14.21% -5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sonim Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sonim Technologies Competitors 225 673 1101 53 2.48

Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 704.26%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Sonim Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sonim Technologies competitors beat Sonim Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.