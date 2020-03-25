ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($11.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 10,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

