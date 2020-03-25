Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.61% of Copa worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Santander raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

CPA stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 754,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

